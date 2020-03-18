Madison Beer fuels Jack Gilinsky's reconciliation rumors with Grocery Run

%MINIFYHTMLcc77326499fb708859376df693d80b8e11% %MINIFYHTMLcc77326499fb708859376df693d80b8e12%

WENN / Michael Wright

The singer of & # 39; Good in Goodbye & # 39; and her flashing boyfriend are photographed stocking up on groceries in Los Angeles, possibly in preparation for the self-quarantine.

Up News Info

Madison beer once again has left people wondering about the status of her relationship with her ex boyfriend Jack Gilinsky. Plagued with reconciliation rumors for months after numerous meetings together, the "Goog In Goodbye" singer added more fuel to the swirling speculations by going to a grocery store along with the Jack and Jack member.

On Saturday, March 14, the 21-year-old pop singer and her boyfriend were occasionally caught on camera in Los Angeles apparently preparing for quarantine amid a coronavirus pandemic. Multiple photos, obtained by Daily Mail, captured them stocking up on her seen in one particular photo walking in front of him as he pushed a cart filled with 10 full bags.

Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky went out to the grocery store.

For the outing, Beer donned a white and pink hoodie, a matching pair of pants, and white shoes. The "All Day and Night" singer wore her hair tied up in a pretty ponytail, wore a beige bag, and covered her face with a mask and her hands with black gloves. Gilinsky, meanwhile, chose to forgo any protection. He kept a casual look with a dark sweatshirt and shoes that matched his shopping partner.

The singer of & # 39; Good In Goodbye & # 39; took precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple apparently prepared for self-quarantine.

Beer and Gilinsky first confirmed their relationship in 2015. Two years after they started dating, they broke up. At the time, an audio of him verbally abusing her by calling her a "fucking whore" appeared online, prompting her to address the situation through a social media post.

Taking to Twitter to share her side of the story, the "Hurts Like Hell" singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "Many of you ask me, 'Why would you stick with it if it happened last year? & # 39; My theory was, and as horrible as it is, is that if I left it, I would do it to the next girl. I tried to fix it. " He concluded his answer at the time with advice not to "make the same mistakes as me, your safety is never worth it."

Years after the split, Beer and Gilinsky sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted sharing a kiss during a lunch date at the Toast in West Hollywood. Then, in early January 2020, they gathered once again at the same location for another lunch date.