Made in Malaysia: How the Mosque Event Spread the Virus to Southeast Asia | Malaysia News

The faithful slept in crowded tents outside the golden-domed mosque, waking up before dawn to kneel on rows of prayer mats arranged in their cavernous central hall.

But unknown to the guests, the coronavirus was also passing among them.

The Muslim gathering held late last month at a sprawling mosque complex outside the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur has become a source of hundreds of new coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.

A 34-year-old Malaysian man who attended the event died on Tuesday, Malaysian Health Minister Dr. Adham Baba said the first death related to the event from February 27 to March 1, which took place in the Sri Petaling mosque complex.

16,000 people attended, including 1,500 foreigners.

Of the 673 confirmed cases of Malaysia's coronavirus, nearly two-thirds are linked to the four-day meeting, Adham said. It is unclear who brought the virus there in the first place.

The Reuters news agency spoke to six attendees and reviewed photos and posts on social media and accounts and the evidence showed several ways the outbreak could have spread.

The hosts, the Islamic mission movement Tablighi Jamaat, which has its roots in India a century ago, suspended missionary activities on Monday but did not comment directly on the Malaysian event.

Tablighi Jamaat did not respond to a request for additional comment.

The mosque where the event was held closed on Tuesday and a guest said it was one of dozens of worshipers who were still in quarantine. Calls to the mosque went unanswered.

Malaysia closed its borders, restricted internal movement, and closed schools, universities, and most companies, while trying to control its coronavirus outbreak. All mosques will be closed for two weeks.

"I was really very surprised that it happened," said Surachet Wae-asae, a former Thai lawmaker who attended the event but has tested negative for the coronavirus since returning home.

"But in Malaysia, God is very important. The belief is strong."

The prime minister's office and the health ministry declined to comment further on the event.

The packed meeting, where guests had to take buses to sleep elsewhere, was attended by citizens from dozens of countries, including Canada, Nigeria, India and Australia, according to a list of attendees posted on social media.

There were also people from China and South Korea, two countries with high rates of coronavirus infections.

Social media posts show hundreds of worshipers praying shoulder to shoulder inside the mosque, while some guests posted selfies while sharing food.

It was unclear how many guests were Malaysian residents, but cases related to the meeting are popping up daily across Southeast Asia.

"We sit close to each other," a 30-year-old Cambodian man who attended the event from a hospital in Cambodia's Battambang province told Reuters news agency, where he was treated after testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. .

People queue to pay at a supermarket amid fears of a supply disruption after the Malaysian government announced a restricted movement order starting Wednesday (Lim Huey Teng / Reuters)

"Holding hands at the religious ceremony was done with people from many countries. When I met people, I held hands, it was normal. I don't know who I was infected with," he said, asking not to be identified due to fears of discrimination. in his mosque.

None of the event leaders spoke about washing their hands, coronavirus, or health precautions during the event, but most of the guests washed their hands regularly, two guests said. Washing hands, among other parts of the body, is part of Muslim worship.

Another Cambodian attendee said guests from different countries shared dishes when meals were served.

Long-range infection concerns.

Only half of the Malaysian participants who attended showed up for the tests, the health minister said, raising fears that the mosque outbreak could be more far-reaching.

Brunei has confirmed 50 cases related to the mosque meeting, out of a total of 56 cases. Singapore has announced five linked to the event, Cambodia 13 and Thailand at least two.

Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, attended by about 700 of its citizens, are investigating.

On Tuesday, Philippine news websites reported that a Filipino man who attended the event in Malaysia, and who was being investigated on suspicion of coronavirus infection, had died in the southern city of Marawi.

That a major religious pilgrimage should have taken place, at a time when the epidemic had killed 2,700 people and was spreading from Italy to Iran, has drawn criticism.

More than 180,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and 7,165 have died.

"That Tablighi event in KL (Kuala Lumpur) … could also cause a regional spike and it was irresponsible for the authorities to allow it to take place," Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said on his Facebook page.

It is not the only religious event that spreads the virus on a large scale. Thousands of cases in South Korea are linked to the services of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the city of Daegu.

At the time of the event in Malaysia, the country was in a political crisis.

Vehicles line up to enter Singapore from Johor, hours before Malaysia imposed a travel blockade starting March 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak (Edgar Su / Reuters)

The country had a one-man government under Acting Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 94, who had resigned and was temporarily re-elected the same day.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office as the country's new leader on March 1 and banned mass gatherings on March 13.

Before that, there were only tips from the health ministry to minimize public exposure.

Some attendees defended the event and said that at the time the situation in Malaysia, which had announced 25 known cases before February 28, was not serious.

"We were not concerned that the COVID-19 situation at the time seemed to be under control," said Khuzaifah Kamazlan, a 34-year-old religious teacher based in Kuala Lumpur who attended the event but tested positive for the coronavirus.

Khuzaifah said some of the faithful who attended the event since then have refused to be tested for the coronavirus, preferring to trust God to protect them.

Police officers wearing protective masks stand guard outside the Sri Petaling Mosque, which has become a source of hundreds of new coronavirus infections across Southeast Asia (Lim Huey Teng / Reuters)

Karim, a 44-year-old Malay who attended the meeting and later tested positive for coronavirus, says the government should have canceled the event.

"We are a little disappointed that this outbreak has been entirely blamed on us. That view is unfair. There was no ban on our meeting," said Karim, who only gave his first name.

"Now I am worried because I am positive. Please pray for me."