Lyle Wagoner passed away after battle with disease

Star of "The Carol Burnett Show" Lyle Wagoner He has died at the age of 84.

The Kansas native passed away Tuesday morning (March 17) after battling an undisclosed illness, TMZ reports.

Wagoner was famous for his seven-year stint in the "The Carol Burnett Show" variety series, appearing alongside the lead lady Carol Burnett in a series of sketches and serving as an announcer until 1974.

She then starred in the television adaptation of "Wonder Woman," taking on the role of Steve Trevor and her son, Steve Trevor, Jr., from 1975 to 1979.

His other credits include episodes of "Gunsmoke", "The Love Boat", "Fantasy Island", "Murder", "She Wrote" and "The Golden Girls", while the actor was also one of the finalists to tackle the role principal. in the series "Batman", losing Adam West for the iconic role of superhero.

Wagoner was known for her sex symbol status and in 1973 she became Playgirl magazine's first male seminary center.

He was also the founder of the popular Star Waggons custom trailer firm.