Love & Hip Hop Alum Yung Berg releases statement on alleged gun incident!

Former Love & Hip Hop alumnus Yung Berg issued a formal statement regarding claims that he allegedly hit his girlfriend with a gun: He says he was prepared for an invasion of their home.

The woman, Talia Tilley, is not his girlfriend, he says. The statement was issued through her attorney, Shepard Kopp.

"On Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, Christian,quot; Hitmaka "Ward was the victim of a planned and coordinated break-in and home invasion assault," the statement began.

"Talia Tilley arrived at Mr. Ward's house around 3:40 am. Although she had previously been at Mr. Ward's house and was familiar with the design of the house, she is not now and has never been his girlfriend , and has been falsely reported in some media stories. "

Berg claims that she invited him to use the hot tub before repeatedly hitting him in the face. He says he defended himself against the unprovoked attack.

"In the midst of Ms. Tilley's assault, the security alarm sounded on the back door of Mr. Ward's house. Security company ADT has alarm records, and home security company Ring captured video footage of two armed robbers leaping over the fence to Mr. Ward's backyard, while a third man acted as a watchman. The thieves were unable to enter the house because the back door was secured by a heavy chain with a lock. Right after the alarm went off, Mr. Ward saw one of the thieves running from the back door to the fence. Then he heard the thieves unsuccessfully trying to open the door of his house "

He continued, "After these surprising events, Mr. Ward was able to see Ms. Tilley's phone and saw that she had communicated and was sharing her location with an unknown person. This person was calling and texting her. before, during, and after this attempted home invasion robbery. "