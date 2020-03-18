Los Angeles County sees nearly 100 cases increase in 48 hours – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In the past 48 hours, Los Angeles County has reported 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases as testing capacity increases, bringing the total to 190 confirmed cases.

"Because we can't stop the spread of COVID-19, all of our strategies are aimed at reducing the spread," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

And while the efforts made across the county, including closing non-core businesses and limiting contact with others, it has been estimated that the county will see an increase in cases in the next 40-60 days.

"No one knows for sure, so I want to start by saying I wish I had, because there is a lot of planning that we need to do to be well prepared to handle the increase in cases," he said. "All we can do is look at what's happening in places like Italy."

Ferrer said there is a possibility that the Los Angeles area could see a situation similar to that of Italy, where the number of cases overloads the capacity of the health system, especially in relation to vulnerable populations.

"From the beginning we said that there are some populations that are at a much higher risk for serious disease if they become infected with COVID-19, and it certainly is for older people," said Ferrer. "For every year of age after age 65, you have an increased risk of having a more serious illness."

To help curb the spread of the disease, Ferrer said people should continue to stay away from groups of people and, ideally, stay home as much as possible.

"That means, however, you should feel free to walk, walk, run, but not with a group of people," he said.

Ferrer also said the county continues to increase its testing capacity and that some shortcut sites may be available soon to those who qualify.