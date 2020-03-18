Los Angeles Chargers to advance with Tyrod Taylor in QB – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Philip Rivers era is over for the Chargers franchise and it looks like the Tyrod Taylor era is about to begin.

On Tuesday, Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, and on Wednesday the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor will be the Chargers' central man in 2020.

With Tom Brady addressing the #Bucs, the #Loaders They are not expected to sign or trade for a QB veteran, I have been told. They are moving forward with Tyrod Taylor for 2020. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTML4cbe0f5f271e4aaf475fa7c2d058f2d613% %MINIFYHTML4cbe0f5f271e4aaf475fa7c2d058f2d614%

Taylor was the backup for the Chargers last season and signed a two-year, $ 11 million contract with Los Angeles on March 13, 2019. The 30-year-old quarterback replaced Rivers in a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Jacksonville Jaguars last season where he threw a touchdown pass to tight end Virgil Green.

%MINIFYHTML4cbe0f5f271e4aaf475fa7c2d058f2d615% %MINIFYHTML4cbe0f5f271e4aaf475fa7c2d058f2d616%

The 2011 sixth-round pick played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns before reaching Los Angeles. Taylor won a Super Bowl with the Ravens when he was deputizing for Joe Flacco during the 2012-2013 season.

The Chargers quarterback made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he was with the Bills. Taylor's career record as an NFL starter is 23-21-1 and his best season came in 2015 when he threw 20 touchdown passes and over 3,000 yards.

Los Angeles was 5-11 in 2019 and Taylor will have great shoes to replace the franchise's all-time leader in aerial yards at Rivers.