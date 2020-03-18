Looking back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Colorado (photos)

%MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14811% %MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14812%

The 2020 coronavirus outbreak is not the first time that a pandemic has struck Colorado. The 1918 flu, also known as the Spanish flu, hit the state particularly hard. The 1918 flu is estimated to have killed about 8,000 Colorado residents. The misnamed Spanish flu is believed to have started in Kansas near the Colorado border, putting the Centennial State near ground zero.

%MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14813% %MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14814%

Although it is important to note that coronavirus is not an influenza strain, similar strategies were used to help combat the influenza pandemic. Colorado closed schools and banned events with large numbers of people. Colorado Historic Newspapers has excellent audio recordings of how the newspapers reported it at the time.

%MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14815% %MINIFYHTML8f4ded2b4fd25c9d0b159588d696e14816%

Click here to see more photos of the Spanish flu across the country.