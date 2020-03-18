Lockheed Martin posts video of simulated attack on Russia's intercontinental ballistic missile – Defense Blog

The No. 1 weapons supplier to the Pentagon, Lockheed Martin Corp, released a video dedicated to "Skunk Works," the company's secret research and development team. He is responsible for several aircraft designs, including the U-2, Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, and Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, which are used in air forces of various countries.

The short video includes footage of a simulated preemptive strike on a Russian-made S-400 anti-missile defense system and Topol-M mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system. The video titled "Defining the Future of ISR and UAS Technology,quot; shows fictitious images of the precision attack capabilities of a new cruise missile and a remotely piloted surveillance aircraft, detecting the Topol highway mobile complex with a division of S-400 anti-missile defense systems.

The intercontinental ballistic missile is deployed in a Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) boat mounted on an 8-axis cross-country chassis in a mobile launch vehicle. The chassis incorporates jacks, transmissions and gas and hydraulic cylinders, with a power of several hundred tons, to raise and level the launcher, accelerating and decelerating (maintaining) the elevation of the container with the missile in vertical position.

The Topol is a family of universal-based, solid-propelled Russian missiles (silo and mobile) with a new control system, improved precision, increased payload, a new ABM drilling system and other innovations.

The "Topol-M,quot; (NATO name: SS-27 "Sickle B,quot;) is one of the most recent intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed by Russia and the first to be developed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It was developed from the RT-2PM Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missile.