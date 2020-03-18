Little Fires Everywhere's Josh Jackson Praises Kerry and Reese

There is only one thing you should know Little fires everywhere, according to one of its stars Joshua Jackson: Kerry Washington. Reese witherspoon. That's.

"I mean, I'm fine, don't get me wrong, but if you really want to see two powerful women face off, that's why you have to tune in," she told E! 'S Will Marfuggi.

Late last night, the first three episodes of Little fires everywhere They are now broadcasting on Hulu, which means you can now experience the glory that Witherspoon and Washington work together. Joshua Jackson was able to witness it firsthand, both in acting and in production.

"They are pretty amazing in both (starring and producing). The teams of people they have both chosen to surround themselves with are very impressive, and it was the first time I worked on a production, I don't." Don't just think about a television show, which had an exclusively female executive structure. And I found out that it was actually a really quiet space to work. It was a kind of calm and professional ensemble. "

Jackson isn't sure to say that the "clear difference,quot; on set was due to gender, but he definitely credits Witherspoon and Washington (which already looks like a law firm that we would completely trust).