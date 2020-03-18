Little Fires Everywhere's Josh Jackson Praises Kerry and Reese

There is only one thing you should know Little fires everywhere, according to one of its stars Joshua Jackson: Kerry Washington. Reese witherspoon. That's.
"I mean, I'm fine, don't get me wrong, but if you really want to see two powerful women face off, that's why you have to tune in," she told E! 'S Will Marfuggi.
Late last night, the first three episodes of Little fires everywhere They are now broadcasting on Hulu, which means you can now experience the glory that Witherspoon and Washington work together. Joshua Jackson was able to witness it firsthand, both in acting and in production.
"They are pretty amazing in both (starring and producing). The teams of people they have both chosen to surround themselves with are very impressive, and it was the first time I worked on a production, I don't." Don't just think about a television show, which had an exclusively female executive structure. And I found out that it was actually a really quiet space to work. It was a kind of calm and professional ensemble. "
Jackson isn't sure to say that the "clear difference,quot; on set was due to gender, but he definitely credits Witherspoon and Washington (which already looks like a law firm that we would completely trust).
"They are both very calm and strong presences," he says. "So I think that is fading in your organization."
Jackson plays Bill, husband of the Witherspoon character Elena, and father of Lexie, Izzy, Moody, and Trip, and Jackson found that reading the character felt different from most of the other scripts he had read.
"Generally speaking, when I've read scripts over the course of 30 years, it's almost 100% of the time from a man's perspective," he said. "Even if there are strong female characters, they are still within the point of view of one man or several men. So, to read a script that was not so, actually from the female perspective, was to confront in the good and kind way of a blow of fresh air ".
That also meant that there was something he could bring to the character.
"Within that, I saw this character of Bill and I thought, I can recognize a man who has been found in this place. I can see how that married couple arrives. But I really do not think that character on the page right now It's as full as it could possibly be, so that was my first conversation with (producer Liz Tigelaar), just saying that I think there are some human pieces and men's pieces that I think are missing there, and she was wide open to that conversation, just like Kerry and Reese. "
Apparently, Witherspoon, Washington and Tigelaar had spent so much time trying to hit the female characters that there was now room for Jackson to add his own character.
Press play above to hear more from Jackson about working with Kerry and Reese!
Little fires everywhere is now streaming on Hulu.
