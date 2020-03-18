Lions rip Shelton and Harmon from Patriot Tree – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML89c1402b30816a2e227784322586650011% %MINIFYHTML89c1402b30816a2e227784322586650012%

DETROIT (AP) – Add a couple more names to the parade of former Patriots joining the Detroit Lions. The Lions agreed to a two-year, $ 8 million contract with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed that agreement on Wednesday. Shelton started 14 games last season for New England.

The Patriots also agreed to exchange Duron Harmon security with the Lions. Both teams announced the agreement, but did not announce additional terms. The trade is pending a physicist.

Lions coach Matt Patricia is familiar with Harmon. Patricia, now entering her third season as Detroit coach, was New England's defensive coordinator before taking over the Lions. Detroit general manager Bob Quinn also has ties to New England, and it has been common for Lions to add former Patriots to their roster in recent years. The Lions have reportedly signed agreements with offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive tackle Nick Williams and reserve quarterback Chase Daniel. Collins played last season with the Patriots and was also with New England from 2013-16.

Last season Detroit added other players who had previously been with the Patriots, including defensive end Trey Flowers, catcher Danny Amendola and defender Justin Coleman. Harmon played the previous seven NFL seasons with New England. He started his career with eight games last season. Harmon has 17 interceptions, including two last season.

Shelton had three sacks and a forced fumble last season. He has played five seasons in the NFL: three with Cleveland and two with the Patriots. He was chosen in the first round by the Browns in 2015. Detroit's defense ranked 31st in the league last season, and the defensive tackle was an area of ​​need to enter free agency. The Lions released defensive tackle Damon Harrison earlier this offseason.