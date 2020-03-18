Lime suspends rental of electric scooters in Los Angeles, other markets due to coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa18905c555cb90345535d591859001e111% %MINIFYHTMLa18905c555cb90345535d591859001e112%

Lime electric scooter company is suspending services in Los Angeles and other parts of the world in hopes of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would pause Lime's service to "help people stay calm."

A statement on the company's website read in part:

“The COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented challenge facing cities and communities around the world. Like you, we are concerned about the cities we love and call home, the people we serve, and our colleagues on the ground. Loving cities means protecting them too. "

Lime announced that they would begin to "finish,quot; and pause the service to reflect the public health orientation in the following areas: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The company said it will continue to closely monitor developments worldwide and remains in coordination with health and regulatory authorities in more than 25 countries.

Lime also announced that they have improved cleaning methods and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting our scooters.

The electric scooter company Bird also announced that it would increase the daily frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the fleet vehicles, but did not immediately announce the suspension of its scooters.