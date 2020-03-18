Lil Baby tackles speculation that he was drugged after a travel interview

%MINIFYHTML63c056100417fa997aa919c1ed54fd0c11% %MINIFYHTML63c056100417fa997aa919c1ed54fd0c12%

Despite the refusal, his Twitter followers are apparently not entirely convinced, as the rapper's tweet & # 39; My Turn & # 39; it only elicits more skeptical responses.

Lil baby He previously raised concerns about his health after he looked a little strange in his recent interview on "The Breakfast Club." People speculated that he could be drugged because of his quirky behavior during the interview, but the rap feeling in Atlanta didn't allow speculation to be even wilder.

As for her Twitter account, Lil Baby denied the allegations that she takes Percocet. "I don't take Percocets!" so he wrote on Wednesday, March 18.

Despite the denial, people were not completely convinced. Instead, her tweet only elicited more skeptical responses. "What is it then? Morphine. Coca-Cola. Be real with me Dominique," replied a Twitter user. Meanwhile, someone accused him of "limiting" through a meme.

"Many people take drugs for pleasure or a cure for depression, but once that is beneficial for a certain amount of time, most of the result is fatal. Rappers tend to take drugs, causing all rappers not to take drugs look like thugs. Drugs are not good people, "a fan educated the rapper.

Others chose to republish clips from that interview that saw Lil Baby spitting out incomprehensible nonsense or writhing out of control.

However, some believed that Lil Baby was telling the truth and blamed her strange behavior on PTSD, noting that she might feel uncomfortable talking about her time in prison. "He has post-traumatic stress disorder like many other black men and just doesn't know how to deal with it … he's probably been raped in jail … those are the things that our men bury deeply feeling ashamed," one person said. on the matter. "Coping mechanism, I was very uncomfortable answering those questions," added another fan.

Conversations that seemed cut short during the interview began after fans noticed that Lil Baby was gesturing to pour herself a cup of water without a cup. Also, the bottle didn't even open.