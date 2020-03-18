"Life" canceled by Starz after season 3; Final episodes to debut in April – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3149d348aa6ca1baf079c810ec7a5ab211% %MINIFYHTML3149d348aa6ca1baf079c810ec7a5ab212%

(UPDATED with trailer) The third season of Lifetime It will still debut on April 26, but there will be no more of Tanya Saracho's Latinx series breaking barriers after that.

"This goodbye is too bittersweet for words," the showrunner said in a letter drawn today when Starz made public the cancellation of the Latinx series starring Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada and Ser Anzoategui (read Saracho's full letter below)

Having debuted on May 6, 2018, the set of Boyle Heights and LGBTQ focused Lifetime He saw the separated sisters Emma (Prada) and Lyn (Barrera) return to their old East Los Angeles neighborhood to bury their mother, sell their bar, and return to different lives, only to discover secrets of identity, affection, and community. . A complex relationship with gentrification, on a variety of levels, also characterized the series, which I considered one of the best new shows of 2018, and is, in my opinion, also one of the best shows of this Peak TV era.

Related story Spinoffs & # 39; Power & # 39; Coronavirus concerns disconnected, for now

In that sense, just before LifetimeWhen the second season aired, the show won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series last year.

As dozens of shows darken due to the coronavirus, the now-starz-led Jeffrey Hirsch's decision to disconnect Lifetime It was done several weeks ago, as I understand it. Cast as In the heights The star Barrera and staff were aware of where things were going. Still, the post-production of Saracho and Jenée LaMarque directed Season 3 of Lifetime it was completed in the last two weeks.

To that end, written by a Latinx writers' room, the final six-episode season aims to bring the story to its intended conclusion, Saracho said Wednesday.

"I hope you can give this, our last season, a good farewell, because let me tell you, it is a powerful one," added the co-founder of the Chicago Latinx Theater Artists Alliance (ALTA). “It is as compelling as ever with some images and themes that I have never seen on television before. I am deeply proud of it. "

So before we see the final cycle of Life that will start next month, take a look at this latest trailer here:

What would become of the family without a little drama? The final season of #LifeSTARZ returns on April 26 @STARZ. https://t.co/QTFjCPWCth pic.twitter.com/AeqCfQ8Zsk – LIFE (@VIDA_STARZ) March 18, 2020

Read the full letter from Vida creator Tanya Saracho here:

I have not been able to write this letter; Every time I try to feel my palms, my heart is pounding and I feel nauseous. It has taken me days. Because no matter how you cut it, this is a farewell letter. So I'll get that part out of the way: Season 3 will be the last season of VIDA. Instead of dwelling on the "how" and the "why", what interests me is the "thank you" part. That's the part that's making my chest hurt.

When I started this journey three and a half years ago, I never dreamed that by the end of the process I would be so completely changed (mind, body and spirit) and that I would be so firmly in my running skills. and create a TV show the way it should have always been created: by us. When I started this, the landscape was bleak for the Latinx representation. On the television scene, the stories about us were few and far between and caught in stereotypes. And he had only heard of a Latina showrunner who had been allowed to direct a solo show. Also for browns, there really was no representation.

This is where the thanks begin: Because he advocated our small and delicate series, we were gifted with three wonderfully compelling and pioneering television seasons. Honestly, that's why I wanted to personally write this letter, to express that your support has meant everything. It has meant two renovations and validations that are worth telling our brown narrative. I will never be able to thank you enough for your reception and support. Truly.

This goodbye is too bittersweet for words. I would be lying if I said that I am not sad not to return to that magical room of writers to continue elaborating our history. But after all, I had to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that's rare in this industry. I leave full of gratitude. Grateful to Starz for not only allowing LIFE to happen, but for being great co-parents when we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: cinematographers, writers, Latino actors, almost entirely women, who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we build. And what a beautiful sight.

Thank you. I hope you can give this, our last season, a good farewell, because let me tell you, it's very powerful. It is as compelling as ever with some images and themes that I have never seen on television before. I am deeply proud of it.

Server

Tanya Saracho