LG's 48-inch OLED TV goes on sale in June for $ 1,500

Last week, LG said its 2020 lineup of TVs will begin rolling out in the United States this month, but did not give precise dates or pricing information. Now, through CNET, we know a little more. In fact, only one model will be available in March: the $ 1,800 55-inch CX, LG's standard 4K OLED suite.

The other CX sizes will arrive in different months: April for the $ 2,800 65-inch, May for the $ 5,000 77-inch, and June for the new 48-inch size, which will cost you $ 1,500. It may not be as cheap as I expected, given that the 2019 55-inch C9 has often been on sale for that price, but prices will certainly drop similarly year-round.

Entry-level OLED BX models are coming in May at $ 1,500 for the 55-inch and $ 2,300 for the 65-inch. That follows the ultrathin GX "gallery,quot; line in April: $ 2,500 for the 55-inch, $ 3,500 for the 65-inch, or $ 6,000 for the 77-inch, while the 65 "wallpaper,quot; WX inches is reaching $ 5,000 in June.

Finally, if you really feel like going out, you will be able to buy a new 8K OLED TV in May. The 77-inch ZX will cost $ 20,000, while the 88-inch model costs $ 30,000.

LG assures CNET that the coronavirus pandemic will not affect the launch of these models, although it appears that the company is exploring the possibility of a limited supply. "While we are not experiencing major disruptions at this time, LG is looking for ways to minimize the effect on our production schedule in the event of a protracted scenario," says Senior Vice President of Public Affairs John Taylor.