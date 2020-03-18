LeBron James Shares Quarantine Updates Through Instagram – Up News Info Los Angeles

LeBron James took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update during his 14-day quarantine after being potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

James and his teammates were told to be quarantined after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19, a week after the Nets played against the Lakers.

On Tuesday night, James shared videos on his Instagram story of his old high school basketball games with the caption, “Images from high school. See complete games (since) when ".

By Wednesday, James began publishing what he called his "Chronicles of Rona,quot;.

The Laker shared a video of him and his growing beard saying "When they advise you to quarantine for 14 days and isolate yourself from anyone … I can't even cut my barber's hair. They want me to stay away from him I look like Tom Hanks in "Cast Away,quot;.

James then turned the camera towards his wife Savannah, who was cutting her hair.

"She can't even go and fix her hair, so she's going to cut them herself," she said. "The fight is real at James' house right now. You have to do what you have to do. "

Sources told CBSLA sporting director Jim Hill that most of the team's players were evaluated Wednesday morning at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo.

The team hopes to get results as early as Friday.