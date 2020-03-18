Last night at The Burren: "I imagine your preparation this time is like taking a deep breath and getting punched in the gut."

%MINIFYHTML877746caf4a080eada8c2d555e71099911% %MINIFYHTML877746caf4a080eada8c2d555e71099912%

Typically around this time of year, Davis Square in Somerville is full of clovers. Loud, green and bustling, residents clamor for Irish pubs, fueled by Guinness and green beer.

On Monday night, the eve of St. Paddy's, and the last night Massachusetts restaurants were able to host customers before closing for three weeks, this party could not be found.

Instead, the streets are mysteriously quiet as most stay home due to the coronavirus. I wonder who, if anyone, has ventured into Irish pubs.

Most of the restaurants along Elm Street are dark and closed, and the few that passed me and my partner are barely busy. From outside, we can see The Burren, that beloved Davis Square landmark that shines with chain lights and tinsel.

When we enter, they greet us immediately with the warm and familiar roar of the people, the conversations and the laughter. There is neither the expected line nor the crowd, yet a rich human energy infuses the atmosphere as if we were coming home.

The Burren on March 16, the last night before restaurants suspended dinner service until April 6. —JennyMae Kho

At the bar, my partner and I asked Guinness, Harpoon Craic and whiskey-laden Irish mules to pair with our own dishes of corned beef and cabbage. We are amazed at how quickly the food is served, as if the kitchen is too ready for us. I know they are ready for the annual deluge of March patrons longing for their buttery mashed potatoes, sweet carrots, and translucent cabbage wrapped like ribbed tunics over tender corned beef odalisks. It's the kind of decadent comfort one expects when New Year's resolutions have given way to cravings for good dark beer, white starches, and slabs of salt-cured fat and marbled meat.

But I imagine your preparation this time is like taking a deep breath and getting punched in the gut. The Burren spent the week before preparing over 200 pounds of stew and 200 pounds of corned beef, an amount that would have easily been consumed on a typical St. Patrick's Day weekend, but this year, it's not normal for customers attend.

In The Burren's front room, the tables have been separated, with ample space to separate from each other. However, I can see the need for a human connection to step against all caution. Friends greet each other with elbow blows. The few diners are islands in their stalls, but they tilt their faces towards each other. Behind us, a couple kisses as if it were the end of days.

This week on vacation I would normally need all the deck staff to deal with the delighted crowds, but tonight only Dan Moy is working at the bar. I chat with Moy, a bartender who has worked at The Burren for sixteen years. “You plan for this vacation. Working on St. Patrick's Day is like a Christmas bonus … And we don't get Christmas bonuses in this industry. "Moy has a three-year-old and a six-month-old son at home, and he's one of the lucky ones, for By chance, he just sold his house, giving him a small financial mattress to help support his family for years to come. months. Most, however, do not have this luxury. "I know many people who live from one salary to another , and they don't know what they are going to do now. "

Moy looks anxious. He shows me a Bartender Emergency Assistance Program that the USBG National Charity Foundation helps those experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

Two young women take the stools next to us. Both from Dublin, they planned their visit to Boston around St. Patrick's Day because no one else could compare, even in Ireland. They had made their itinerary long before the coronavirus outbreak. We can't clink our pints or cure the pandemic, but talking to them alleviates the strangeness of this situation.

And as the night progresses, people leave and no one comes in to replace the seats. There is an undeniable void in the place.

Outside The Burren on March 16, the last night before restaurants suspend dinner service. —JennyMae Kho

Before I leave, I can catch the owner, Tommy McCarthy, who is handling the brunt of the situation with wry optimism.

"I don't want anyone to come here and get sick," he said. "We have to close for a few weeks, but we'll be fine when this is all over." His concerns are big and small: he is concerned about the nation's response to COVID-19 and the excess food that, if he cannot donate, will be wasted. Like everyone, he hopes that normality will return soon.

On St. Patrick's Day, we remember the value of holidays like these. It is less about Irish than about our deep need for shared celebration. When The Burren (and the rest of Boston) finally reopen, it will certainly be a toast. We will return to the kind of nights you can only get at your favorite pub. The nights when you make connections with people we often don't notice until they are taken from us, and the kind we long for and welcome once you return.

The Burren is closed beginning March 17 and will plan to reopen when state restrictions are lifted on April 6.