Las Vegas casinos, bars, theaters, restaurants closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

Bars, movie theaters and gyms should also close before noon on Wednesday, and restaurants should close their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Steve Sisolak said.

"Today it is clear that additional steps must be taken immediately to curb the spread of this deadly virus in our state," Sisolak said at a press conference in Las Vegas. "We must take this step for the health and safety of all Nevadans." Please take this seriously. … please stay home for Nevada. "

Democrat Steve Sisolak's order Tuesday night follows similar moves by more than 10 governors as states scramble to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Sisolak's order gave thousands of companies in the tourism capital less than a day to prepare. Although several casinos began closing their doors this week, the governor's sweep order closes Nevada's main industry, anchored by dazzling casinos lining the Las Vegas Strip.

The closings are part of a federal guide that recommends social distancing. President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow general guidelines in the coming weeks, including for older residents to stay home and for everyone to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as restaurants and bars.

Sisolak's order comes after many Las Vegas casinos have moved to close their doors entirely, and the city's mayor said he hoped bars and restaurants could remain open.

"My hope is that private industry will come out on top, that they will be allowed to stay open and care for these families on a salary-by-salary basis," Mayor Carolyn Goodman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The mayor of Reno had issued a similar order to Sisolak on Monday night, telling many of those nonessential companies to close in that city beginning Friday at 5 p.m. Mayor Hillary Schieve initially listed casinos, but rescinded it, allowing gambling operations to continue.

Nevada has reported more than 50 cases of the virus so far. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts announced earlier this week that they planned to close their properties. On Tuesday morning, three other casino resorts joined.

The closings of 13 MGM casino properties included the Bellagio and its famous fountain show in front, which often draws crowds to watch fountains shooting at 460 feet (140 meters) in midair, choreographed with lights and music.

The Hoover Dam, near the Arizona border and another Nevada tourist attraction, is temporarily closing to visitors "due to the nature of the structure and the inability to implement the social distancing standards recommended by the,quot; CDC, according to a statement. .

With the closure of businesses and tourism expected to decline, the state is forecasting a financial hit, but how big it will be is unknown.

In Nevada, gambling tax is outweighed only by sales tax as a percentage of the state's annual budget. The leisure and hospitality industry directly employs one in four workers in the state and has an economic output of about $ 68 billion in Nevada, according to the Nevada Resort Association.

The state's biennial Legislature is not scheduled to meet again until 2021, and legislative leaders are not yet planning to go to a special session to address Nevada's budget.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, both Democrats, said in a joint statement provided to the Associated Press on Tuesday that they are evaluating all options and are working closely with the governor.

But "at this time, we have no plans to enter a special session," they said.

State officials have not yet released any number of how many people have filed claims for unemployment benefits in the past few days.

Sisolak said over the weekend that the state was in "relatively good shape,quot; to pay unemployment claims, but that it cannot last forever and that the state was working to get additional help from the federal government.

