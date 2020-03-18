Lance Bass to continue 10th egg donor after miscarriage

Lance Bass he is not giving up his dream of being a father.

The star reveals that he and her husband Michael Turchin I have tried to conceive a baby through IVF for most of the two years, but to no avail. He tells Entertainment Tonight: "It has been a very long process, years of manufacturing … There have been many ups and downs, much lower than high."

More recently, the *NSYNC The singer and her husband of nearly six years tried their ninth round of IVF, but unfortunately their surrogate mother had a miscarriage at eight weeks pregnant in August, something she says "happens to almost everyone when going through IVF. "

"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know that anything can happen at any time, especially in the first few weeks when there is a high chance that the (embryos) won't stick," explains the 40-year-old man. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you will always have those thoughts deep in your brain where you are already planning their lives. Especially once you know the sex, you can,quot; Don't help to move forward quickly throughout their lives and imagine what they will be like, who they will marry and all kinds of things. "