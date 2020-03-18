Lance Bass to continue 10th egg donor after miscarriage

Lance Bass he is not giving up his dream of being a father.
The star reveals that he and her husband Michael Turchin I have tried to conceive a baby through IVF for most of the two years, but to no avail. He tells Entertainment Tonight: "It has been a very long process, years of manufacturing … There have been many ups and downs, much lower than high."
More recently, the *NSYNC The singer and her husband of nearly six years tried their ninth round of IVF, but unfortunately their surrogate mother had a miscarriage at eight weeks pregnant in August, something she says "happens to almost everyone when going through IVF. "
"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know that anything can happen at any time, especially in the first few weeks when there is a high chance that the (embryos) won't stick," explains the 40-year-old man. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you will always have those thoughts deep in your brain where you are already planning their lives. Especially once you know the sex, you can,quot; Don't help to move forward quickly throughout their lives and imagine what they will be like, who they will marry and all kinds of things. "
Lance understandably shares that "overcoming,quot; disappointment is a difficult process, but he hasn't given up hope yet. He says that he and Michael know that "everything happens for a reason,quot; and keep their heads up.
In the coming days, the artist hopes to continue with his tenth, and hopefully final, round of IVF.
Rich Polk / Getty images for Nights of the Jack
If they end up with a child it is not a question of if, but of when. The celebrity says that in a "perfect world,quot; he would have children of his own, but if "it's not understood in the cards," he and Michael would be more than willing to adopt. "There are many children who need adoption. Therefore, I am not opposed to going ahead and adopting if this fails next time," shares Lance.
Bass previously shared on Heather DubrowThe podcast says he and Michael expected to have twins and timed it based on the astrological calendar. "If we end up getting pregnant, like, soon, that puts them right on the Taurus-Gemini border," she joked. "So we had to do it now to keep them being Taurus."
That said, the star will be happy with the child it is gifted with, Gemini or not. He said, "He's been so late. It's like I like wanting to be a parent. You know, I'm 40 now. So, I mean, it's time. I've been waiting for this."
%MINIFYHTMLef230e0b6e5ccc3877d1be839dc7387917%