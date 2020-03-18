Lana Condor tells Donald Trump to 'be better' after the violent reaction of the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

WENN / Nicky Nelson / Instar

In a long post that he shares on Twitter, the star of & # 39; All the boys I've loved before & # 39; He criticizes POTUS saying: & # 39; You just can't understand the danger you are putting our community in. & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Asian-American actress Lana Condor has criticized the American leader Donald trump after he refused to withdraw from calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "Chinese virus" during a White House press conference on Wednesday (March 18, 20).

Media representatives challenged the president in his choice of words, who noted that many Asians have been attacked by the health crisis, but Trump insisted that his phrase was correct when the virus started in China.

%MINIFYHTMLc62a1e2ee42fcdd9f7884db86e8b429111% %MINIFYHTMLc62a1e2ee42fcdd9f7884db86e8b429112%

The 22 year old "To all the boys that I've loved before"Star was furious and urged the American Commander in Chief to choose his words more carefully.

"You have no idea what ramifications your racist words and actions have in the Asian American community," he wrote on Instagram. "You just can't understand the danger you're putting our community into. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself."

"Do you call yourself a leader? Do you know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we haven't seen you do yet. You should take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who is actually leading – donating evidence and millions of masks to the United States, because you haven't. Please. Be better. So we are not afraid to leave our house for fear that someone will verbally or physically mistreat us because of your xenophobia. "

Lana captioned the note she posted: "Be better. Waking up to your chaos is really a nightmare. Please. Be better. For my followers, stay safe. I love you."

The young actress is not the only celebrity to criticize Trump's references to the "Chinese virus" in media events and tweets: Mia Farrow Y Don cheadle He also attacked him for his choice of words.