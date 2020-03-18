Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky remain strong in their new selfie

Lady Gaga Y Michael Polansky They stay close.
On Tuesday, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer posted a selfie with her new boyfriend on Instagram, where the duo can be seen holding hands as they share a loving hug. Looking super glamorous, Gaga flashed a fierce smile as she leaned on her CEO boyfriend, who was smiling sweetly at the camera.
In addition to giving fans an adorable couple moment, Gaga also took the opportunity to provide an update on her social estrangement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Day 6 of auto quarantine! Go strong, play video games and cards, and take care of ourselves," he wrote. "Important reminder: Keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body in motion. #Love #Self-care #Christian try not to pass it on in case you have it #crown is fine and wonderful to stay home if you can! " Gaga added: "What a kind act for the world."
Giving his followers another look at their social estrangement, the A star has been born The actress shared a snapshot of her discreet night in her Stories. In it, Gaga and some friends can be seen playing cards around a table while their dogs fall asleep in bed. She captioned the photo, "Well dogs are good for quarantine. I am good at applying the sum when there is a space to count rummy points."
Since she made her official Instagram romance in February, Gaga has been sharing tons of adorable photos with her new man. Just last week, Gaga and Michael were jet-setting together. Sharing another selfie with her love from a plane, the "Bad Romance,quot; singer wrote: "I have a STUPID love."
In a recent interview with The Kyle and Jackie O showThe world superstar opened up about a time in her life when she hated being single.
"It was a really difficult process for me because I was going through a moment in my life," said Gaga. "I was actually having a lot of trouble with that. I didn't like being single. I felt like my career had taken over everything and that my personal life was something I didn't have that much time to follow. And I have control and I was very sad.
Now with her new flourishing relationship, Gaga shared that she wants to spread love again with her music. "I really wanted with 'Stupid Love' to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it is the most beautiful thing we have and that kindness still exists even though things don't they always feel easy and it can feel really hard, "he explained. "I think it is really cool to be grateful for what we have and to love is one of those things."
