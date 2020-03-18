Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky remain strong in their new selfie

Lady Gaga Y Michael Polansky They stay close.

On Tuesday, the "Stupid Love,quot; singer posted a selfie with her new boyfriend on Instagram, where the duo can be seen holding hands as they share a loving hug. Looking super glamorous, Gaga flashed a fierce smile as she leaned on her CEO boyfriend, who was smiling sweetly at the camera.

In addition to giving fans an adorable couple moment, Gaga also took the opportunity to provide an update on her social estrangement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day 6 of auto quarantine! Go strong, play video games and cards, and take care of ourselves," he wrote. "Important reminder: Keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body in motion. #Love #Self-care #Christian try not to pass it on in case you have it #crown is fine and wonderful to stay home if you can! " Gaga added: "What a kind act for the world."