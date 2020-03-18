Kylie Jenner says pregnancy prepared her for the coronavirus outbreak

Remember all those months Kylie Jenner hid your pregnancy from the world? Well, it turns out he's doing something right to her.

As people around the world are adjusting to indoor living, Kylie is simply going back to the old routines. As the star points out in her Instagram story, "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

That is not exaggerated. The 22-year-old literally hid from public view for much of her pregnancy, only popping up for the rare trip to In n Out and other low-key outings.

When she finally revealed that she had given birth to Travis Scottthe daughter of Stormi WebsterThe new mom explained, "I'm sorry to have you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand that you are used to being taken on all my trips. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of me." the world. I knew for myself that I needed to prepare for this lifelong role in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no surprise moment, there was no big paid reveal he had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. "