Kylie Jenner says pregnancy prepared her for the coronavirus outbreak

Remember all those months Kylie Jenner hid your pregnancy from the world? Well, it turns out he's doing something right to her.
As people around the world are adjusting to indoor living, Kylie is simply going back to the old routines. As the star points out in her Instagram story, "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."
That is not exaggerated. The 22-year-old literally hid from public view for much of her pregnancy, only popping up for the rare trip to In n Out and other low-key outings.
When she finally revealed that she had given birth to Travis Scottthe daughter of Stormi WebsterThe new mom explained, "I'm sorry to have you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand that you are used to being taken on all my trips. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of me." the world. I knew for myself that I needed to prepare for this lifelong role in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no surprise moment, there was no big paid reveal he had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. "
She then released a video detailing what she and little Stormi did during their months of confinement. Among the adorable shared memories were Kylie lounging by the pool and discreet photo shoots showing off her growing belly.
Now that Stormi is here, though, things are a little different. Mother and daughter are likely to spend their days in social distance watching movies like Frozen 2 Y Trolls. The 2-year-old is a huge fan of the movies, as the guru of Kylie Cosmetics recently revealed. "So, we are watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she is really interested because I turned to tell her that I love her. I said, 'Stormi, I love you. Do you love me?' And she said: & # 39; Shhh, mommy, "Jenner recalled. "I was in shock. She had never done that before."
And when they're not watching animated movies like that, the two of them probably chill at Stormi's two-story playhouse. Momager Kris JennerHe bought the colossal house for a 2-year-old boy as a Christmas present, something that almost made Kylie cry. Kylie said, "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age … This makes me want to cry."
Also, Stormi celebrated his second birthday in February, so it's safe to say that the two of them will be fully entertained in the coming weeks.
