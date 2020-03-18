Kodak Black Shades Megan Thee Stallion on #LetMeDriveTheBoat claims

%MINIFYHTML0c7cfd4faa7683a0f04e95544c4f81af11% %MINIFYHTML0c7cfd4faa7683a0f04e95544c4f81af12%

The jailed Florida rapper shares on his Instagram account a clip from a recent episode of & # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39; with the & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39 ;, allowing people to assume that she is the creator of the phrase.

Be in prison Kodak Black You have many things to think about. However, that doesn't stop the rapper from weighing on Megan Thee Stallion I don't deny it when people say that she is the creator of the phrase "Let me drive the boat."

On Tuesday, March 17, the jailed Florida rapper shared on his Instagram account a clip from a recent episode of "Strahan, Sara and Keke"with hitmaker" Hot Girl Summer "as a guest. The episode saw Keke Palmer questioning his co-hosts Michael Strahan Y Sara Haines about the author of the popular phrase "Drive the boat".

"Which hip-hop star created the slogan & # 39; Drive the boat & # 39; and what does it mean?" Keke asked. Michael and Sara assumed it was Megan, and that was the correct answer, according to Keke. "You got it right. It's about consumption and she's the creator," he said, referring to the raptor "Cash S ** t."

That didn't sit well with Kodak, who he believed was the one who used the phrase the first time. "I really want to go wrong with Lil One, but I'm going to stick to this shit ** #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat," Kodak wrote in the caption.

Fans seemed to agree with Kodak, who went viral in a video showing him wearing a life jacket in the back of the speedboat and asking the captain, "Let me drive the speedboat," appeared online. Meanwhile, Megan used the phrase in a January Instagram post.

"Wow, they really stole from you," commented one fan. "Damn it, they really are doing you wrong," another chimed in, with someone else criticizing Megan and saying, "How the hell is he going to act like shit occurs to him."

Megan has yet to respond to Kodak's shadow.