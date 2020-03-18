Kodak Black alludes to Megan Thee Stallion Stealing & # 39; Drive the ship & # 39;

Kodak Black may be behind bars, but he seems to be paying close attention to Megan Thee Stallion, and on Tuesday, she posted on Instagram apparently accusing her of stealing the phrase "let me drive the boat."

"I really want to go wrong with Lil One but I'm keeping this shit pretty," she wrote alongside a video of Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on Good Morning America 3: Strahan, Sara, and KeKe.

Kodak was actually bragging when the famous quote became a meme, but Meg's meaning is slightly different.

Driving the boat is Megan Thee Stallion like a bottle of D & # 39; ussé and she takes the bottle and pours some liquor into another girl's mouth. It is not something new, but Meg really made it popular, many credit her as the creator of the phrase.

But if Kodak invented the phrase, it should also be credited.