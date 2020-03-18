Kodak Black alludes to Megan Thee Stallion Stealing & # 39; Drive the ship & # 39;

Home Entertainment Kodak Black alludes to Megan Thee Stallion Stealing & # 39; Drive...

Kodak Black alludes to Megan Thee Stallion Stealing 'Drive the ship'

Bradley Lamb
Kodak Black may be behind bars, but he seems to be paying close attention to Megan Thee Stallion, and on Tuesday, she posted on Instagram apparently accusing her of stealing the phrase "let me drive the boat."

"I really want to go wrong with Lil One but I'm keeping this shit pretty," she wrote alongside a video of Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on Good Morning America 3: Strahan, Sara, and KeKe.

