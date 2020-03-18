Kobe Bryant and Gianna's alleged grave unearthed by a stranger

%MINIFYHTML284e56e68e996b33ea09d2144479ec7111% %MINIFYHTML284e56e68e996b33ea09d2144479ec7112%

A man, who appears to be disturbed, is arrested by police after sneaking into the private grave site and digging up at the burial site that reportedly belonged to the late basketball star and his daughter.

A man has been arrested for doing the unthinkable to Kobe Bryant and the alleged grave of her daughter Gianna in Newport Beach. The man, who appears to be interrupted, unearthed the burial site believed to belong to the basketball legend and his daughter, who died in a helicopter crash in late January.

The man reportedly slipped into the private grave, which is located at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, last week. He removed the grass and used tools to dig deep enough into the ground. However, it is unknown if the man reached any of the deceased's coffins.

He seemed to be coming prepared, wearing knee pads and transportation equipment that he used to dig through the area where he believed Kobe and Gianna had been buried. He seemed to be concentrating on digging up a particular corner of the area.

In a photo obtained by MTO News, the man is seen handcuffed while sitting on the ground with an officer taking records of him. Other photos show the burial site, with what appeared to be rectangular cut marks seen through the grass, as a result of the illegal excavation.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that Kobe and his daughter Gianna, who were among the 9 victims killed in the helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, were buried side by side at a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California. The private parcel is surrounded by a 4 foot wall and has its own door that can be closed.

However, USA Today disputes the claim, saying it is not Kobe's grave. Kobe's family has not addressed speculation about his burial site and has not responded to the excavation report.