Kingston's servers receive a $ 1,000 tip, reminiscent of generosity amid the coronavirus

Moments after Governor Charlie Baker announced that all restaurants would soon be limited to taking and delivering in light of the coronavirus, two regulars left a Kingston restaurant with a $ 1,000 tip.

"They knew it was written on the wall," said Solstice owner John Cataldi. "And they knew this was probably the last piece of advice they got for a while."

%MINIFYHTML472dac5ad52cff59c0750353f118e79211% %MINIFYHTML472dac5ad52cff59c0750353f118e79212%

Before Sunday night, Cataldi said the haute cuisine restaurant had already felt a decline.

"We had already started to decrease a bit due to fear," he said, noting that there were only two employees working when the ban was announced, as opposed to the normal nine or ten.

The next day, Cataldi and his wife recorded the receipts, and when he found the $ 364.87 bill, with a tip of nearly 300 percent, he thought it was a mistake.

"The number just didn't make sense," he said. But in a moment of change, he reassured the restaurant.

"We are a very close-knit community … we've been around for about 15 years," Cataldi said. "With all the horrible things that have been going on for the past week, I felt like one of those things that reminded you, 'Wow, people do really nice things for no reason.'"

He said the staff appreciated the reminder that the community was there to support them.

"They were impressed," said Cataldi. "Obviously stunned by generosity."

While he and his staff are grateful, he noted how many others are still left behind.

"It is sad," Cataldi said. "For the two employees who received a large tip, there are many others who did not."

With the ban in place, he said his restaurant has gone from being a waiter and a white tablecloth to take-out packaging.

Recognizing the loss of atmosphere, they lowered their prices and had to reconfigure their menu.

"It is a completely different world," said Cataldi. "We have to get used to a new normal that is a far cry from what our normal was."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.