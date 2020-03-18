Khloe Kardashian Shares Very Obscene Beyonce Video To Hint How She Feels About Tristan Thompson: Fans Predict True Will Have A Brother Soon

From the looks of it, Khloe Kardashian is in a good mood and ready to have Beyoncé fun, and many fans have already predicted that Tristan Thompson is part of the festivities.

Last week, it was announced that due to the coronavirus, the NBA season was postponed, and at the same time, Khloe went to social media where she posted a very obscene video of Beyoncé performing "Drunk In Love,quot;, explaining that It was His state of mind right now.

Many fans joked that in nine months Tristan and Khloe will have another baby. The couple broke up after the epic Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, but the post seems to indicate that everything is going well.

Inside information said Hollywood life: “The way Tristan has presented himself to True and the unmistakable love and bond between them absolutely softened Khloe's heart towards him, and she loves to see him. It definitely helped her with forgiveness. The truth is everything for her and seeing how happy she is when her dad is around, makes Khloe love him more, it's natural. "

The family friend went on to say, “Tristan has been very good at making his relationship with True a priority. He is madly in love with her, and the older he gets, the stronger his bond becomes. Most of the time, visiting Khloe's house is easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, they watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a very demanding schedule with his games and practices, but he does everything possible to get to Los Angeles so that his father and daughter have time. Any opportunity with his busy schedule that he can take to see that it's true, and he will always be Facetiming while on the go. He is a constant presence. "

The friend concluded: "They are co-raising and talking more and more now that a year has passed since the Jordyn Woods incident." They have advanced by leaps and bounds since last year. Despite what he did, everyone really liked Tristan. It seems like Khloe really wants to try and make things work for him, but they're taking it easy. She is doing everything she is doing for True. "

