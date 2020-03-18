Khloe Kardashian reminds fans of the power of prayer

Khloe Kardashian is reminding her fans about the power of prayer these days, during the difficult times we are in. Most of the countries on the planet are locked up these days, and people are doing their best to try to help fight this virus. .

‘Praying for you, True and the whole family! Stay safe and wash your hands! Everything will be fine, "Khloe wrote in her post.

Someone said: ‘You have been through so much and every day you are stronger than ever. You really are my inspiration in life, an excellent mother. I admire you today and forever. Many positive vibes for you and your family! ✨💕 ’

A follower said: "Stay safe Koko, you and your little girl❤️ big hugs from Italy … we know this invisible monster very well …"

Someone else addressed the enemies who jumped in the comments: "You are all nasty here @khloekardashian just trying to post some peaceful stuff and you guys are nasty."

A follower posted this: ‘Prayers are the gateway to GOD and our prayers work! Because he always responds! "

A commenter asked Khloe: ‘Do you think the prayer is being done to stop a pandemic disease? Any superior force? Really? Proper prevention methods and good hygiene will do it. No prayer. "

A fan told the KUWK star that it is Tan So important! Much-needed prayers during these times. "

Someone else said, "It is amazing how suddenly people are becoming religious and praying." Where were the prayers before this catastrophe? "

In other news, it has just been revealed that Khloe is in high spirits and ready to have Beyoncé fun, and many fans have already predicted that Tristan Thompson is also involved.

Last week, it was revealed that due to the coronavirus, the NBA season was postponed.

Also, a few days ago, Khloe went to social media, where she posted a very obscene video of Beyoncé performing "Drunk In Love,quot;, and explained that that was her state of mind at the moment. As expected. fans believed that



