Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Another celebrity has tested positive for the coronavirus. Many people are diagnosed with Covid-19 scary disease these days, and celebrities are no exception.

According to the latest reports, Kevin is the latest celebrity to be positive, and is among the four Brooklyn Nets players who have been diagnosed so far.

The Shade Room reported that, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Kevin said he feels good and encourages everyone to be careful, take care of themselves and be quarantined. We're going to get through this. "

TSR also revealed that Kevin has reportedly had no symptoms, as did Idris Elba, who also announced that he also tested positive for the coronavirus the day before.

As previously reported, Idris addressed the global crisis and said this is definitely not a joke or a conspiracy.

Someone said, "Turn off the entire nation and start again."

After that, followers raised the issue of false positives and a full discussion started in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Are there no symptoms again? Is anyone concerned about false positives? 🤔 ’

A follower reported the following: ‘You cannot fake a virus test. Either the virus is present in you or not. And when you have a cold or flu, the virus is already inside you before showing symptoms. Search for information on Google and stay informed, don't try to "wake up,quot;. It only leads to idiocy. "

One person wrote: "There are some people who are asymptomatic, do not show any signs or symptoms of the flu."

The previous commenter wrote this: ‘From the FDA website:“ The New York SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel has been designed to minimize the likelihood of false positive results. However, in the case of a false positive result, risks to patients could include the following: a recommendation for patient isolation, monitoring for symptoms at home or other close contacts, patient isolation that could limit contact with family or friends and could increase contact with other potentially COVID-19 patients, limits on ability to work, delayed diagnosis and treatment for true infection causing symptoms, unnecessary prescription of treatment, or therapy or other unwanted side effects. All labs using this test must follow the standard … "I don't mind waking up, I'm trying to be informed."

The person they were arguing with replied, "Okay, I don't know what that whole paragraph was supposed to prove to me." As I said, it is possible to detect a virus and get a positive result without having symptoms. It will not lead to a false positive. You cannot have a false positive for a virus. It is highly unlikely. I'm talking about being attacked by a bear while in the center of L.A. unlikely. False positives can lead to other tests for pregnancy, cancer, etc., they are more possible due to the appearance of similar chemical compounds or the complexity of detection, biopsy, etc.

Ad

What do you think about what has been happening in the world?



Post views:

3