Kevin Durant, one of FOUR Brooklyn networks who tested positive for COVID-19

Basketball player Kevin Durant and four other Brooklyn Nets players were confirmed to test positive for coronavirus.

The team released a statement confirming the news.

"Of the four, one player exhibits symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are currently isolated and under the care of team doctors," the Nets said in a statement.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report," the statement continued.

Athletic spoke to Durant about the diagnosis, but he insisted that it is okay.

"Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We are going to get through this," he told the media.

This means that at least six league players have tested positive. Two Utah Jazz members also contracted the virus.

"All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health, and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority. for the organization and the team is doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care. "