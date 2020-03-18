Home Entertainment Kevin Durant, one of FOUR Brooklyn networks who tested positive for COVID-19

Basketball player Kevin Durant and four other Brooklyn Nets players were confirmed to test positive for coronavirus.

The team released a statement confirming the news.

"Of the four, one player exhibits symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are currently isolated and under the care of team doctors," the Nets said in a statement.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report," the statement continued.

