Kevin Bacon fosters social distance with the 6 degree campaign

Kevin Bacon He wants all social spacers to know that they are not alone.

On Wednesday Footloose The actor went to Instagram to share his new initiative #IStayHomeFor to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by the pop culture phenomenon "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," Bacon encouraged his followers to share who they are staying home with to avoid spreading the virus.

"Hello everyone, it is so important now to STAY HOME and stay away from others if you can. It will save lives and prevent the spread of #Coronavirus," her post captioned. "So if you're home like me too, post a video or photo with a sign like mine telling you who you're staying at home and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so that I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more people participate, the better, because we are all connected in various degrees (Trust me, I know!) "