Kevin Bacon fosters social distance with the 6 degree campaign

Kevin Bacon He wants all social spacers to know that they are not alone.
On Wednesday Footloose The actor went to Instagram to share his new initiative #IStayHomeFor to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by the pop culture phenomenon "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," Bacon encouraged his followers to share who they are staying home with to avoid spreading the virus.
"Hello everyone, it is so important now to STAY HOME and stay away from others if you can. It will save lives and prevent the spread of #Coronavirus," her post captioned. "So if you're home like me too, post a video or photo with a sign like mine telling you who you're staying at home and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so that I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more people participate, the better, because we are all connected in various degrees (Trust me, I know!) "
Bacon also shared a video to show fans how it's done. Addressing the camera and holding a pig-shaped blackboard, Bacon declared that he would stay home for his lifelong love. Kyra Sedgwick.
"Hello friends. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees from you," he said. "Right now, as people around the world, I am staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we are going to stop the spread of this coronavirus … Each of us has someone worth staying for. at home,quot;. And I'm staying home for Kyra Sedgwick. "
To start the initiative, the All good men star nominated friends Jimmy Fallon, Elton John, From my Lovato, David Beckham, Brandi Carlile Y Kevin Hart to share for who stays at home. After receiving her nomination, Brandi replied, "Challenge accepted!"
In recent days, various celebrities have used their platforms to promote positivity amid the global pandemic. Wanting to keep my spirits up Lizzo He hosted a "meditation and mantra,quot; healing on his Instagram, where he performed a soft version of his song "Cuz I Love You,quot; on the flute for 30 minutes.
As the Grammy winner, Miley Cyrus He launched his new live Instagram show "Bright Minded,quot; and shared how he's holding his own in this difficult time.
Stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively They have seized the opportunity to make a positive impact and give back to those in need by encouraging their fans to donate to various charities.
