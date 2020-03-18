Keri Wilson's administration forced her to drop 5G wireless coronavirus claims

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Keri Hilson has announced that her administration forced her to delete the tweets she posted on social media alleging that COVID-19 was caused by 5G technology.

"Management has asked me to remove the videos / articles. 🤷🏾‍♀️ I appreciate the good talk about unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real. May God be with us .. prayers for alllllll 🙏🏾 "he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here