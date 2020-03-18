Keri Wilson's administration forced her to drop 5G wireless coronavirus claims

Keri Hilson has announced that her administration forced her to delete the tweets she posted on social media alleging that COVID-19 was caused by 5G technology.

"Management has asked me to remove the videos / articles. 🤷🏾‍♀️ I appreciate the good talk about unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real. May God be with us .. prayers for alllllll 🙏🏾 "he tweeted.

The beauty went viral after she shared information about 5G, urging her followers to turn off LTE on their phones.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Requests, organizations, studies … through the effects of radiation. 5G released in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People fell dead. See attached and go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE! " she wrote.

Twitter quickly dismissed her as a conspiracy theorist, calling her claims "insanity."