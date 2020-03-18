Kenya Moore has a solution for women's hair while they are at a social distance

Kenya Moore shows her friends a solution to regrow their hair while they are at home. You are advertising your line of hair care products, as you will see below.

‘#MooreHairCareMondays #RESTOCKED This is my absolute favorite of the entire #KenyaMooreHairCare line. The #growthandrepair mask stops breakage, restores curls, and infuses dry, brittle hair with moisture and strengthens it. It makes your hair feel like butter! Go to @sallybeauty for yours today! Online and in stores. * All hair types * instructional videos on @kenyamoorehair, "Kenya captioned her post.

People praise Kenya's products as if there is no tomorrow.

Someone said: 'I have the growth serum, and I'm in love with it … Although I didn't see the shampoo and conditioner', and a follower posted this: 'Sally's going to have only the shampoo and the conditioner …. but I love it, I really want the edge control and the hair mask. "

One commenter said, "It is my favorite. It is a good product." Softens hair. I love this, "and a follower posted this:" I love these hair products. I have seen a big difference in my hair! 🙌 ’

Another follower threw in some shade: "She wears wigs and says so with her real hair." She can't even be honest about wearing wigs that you know very well is lying about everything else. "

A commenter mentioned NeNe Leakes and said: 'The fact that Nene tried to act like she was human and didn't fool you. YOU pissed her off THEN THE REAL NENE CAME OUT to tell some of that shit to another woman during the separation from HER FAMILY they are the REAL LEAKS she was angry about just because EVERYONE ELSE bought her role as SORRY U ALWAYS KNEW HOW WE FEEL IT THE TERM!

Someone else posted this: ‘I love to see my girl making money. Love of China 💗 Kenya beware of the virus. God bless your family 💕 ’

In other news, Kenya freaked out its fans with excitement when it revealed on its social media account that RHOA's twelfth season would be quite epic.

He also said that he has many receipts and will reveal all false friendships in the program.



