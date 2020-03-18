Kelly Ripa breaks her super clean diet

Let's taco Kelly RipaThe diet of
the Living with Kelly and Ryan The host recently shared a breakdown of what he eats in a day Harper's Bazaar And it is YouTube seriesFood diaries: bite size.
And while this might not surprise many of his fans, the 49-year-old really does follow a super clean diet.
From eating a large salad filled with good ingredients for you to mixing your water with an alkalizing powder, Ripa doesn't play when it comes to your food.
But aside from his healthy diet, the TV presenter also adds an element of wellness to his routine.
For example, she begins and ends her day with personalized supplements for her needs. In addition, he revealed that he exercises seven days a week.
If anything, he described his intense diet as a lifestyle, so he doesn't like to have deceptive meals.
See how Ripa breaks down your meals and exercise in one day, below! Maybe it's what you need to inspire your own homemade recipes.
Morning rituals:
"I wake up in the morning and the first thing I do is have a glass of water and I have something called Get Off Your Acid Daily Greens, which is spirulina, spinach, kale, all ground into a powder that mixes in water. It is to (alkalinize) your digestive system. "
Pre-breakfast:
"Then I have a great coffee with ghee. I mix it in the bullet. And while I have my ghee, I have my Persona morning supplements, which are my fundamental vitamin, my multivitamin, ginger and my probiotic. That is phase one."
Breakfast after filming Living with Kelly and Ryan:
"I don't have any food to chew on before I speak on air. When we're done, I'll have a green apple cut. Then I have two tablespoons of almond butter and one teaspoon of cinnamon." .. I mix everything and put the apples there. And I eat it like a porridge, if you want. That's my first chewy meal of the day. "
Sesh Exercise:
"I train seven days a week. My body wants to exercise when I'm at work. Most of the people who write in our program or send us messages always tell us: 'Oh, I see your program when I'm in the treadmill program in the gym. And I think to myself: 'Yes, that makes sense. Because … I'll watch the program and exercise in the gym.'
Late breakfast:
"Lunch at such a weird hour, it's really a brunch. I have a great microgreens salad with avocado and toasted walnuts on top. Sometimes I have pine nuts, sometimes pumpkin seeds, sometimes I have nuts, sometimes I have cashew nuts. avocado toast kick from 2015 to 2017, was two years where avocado toast was the foundation of my diet. And I had it with almost every meal. Sometimes I fried an egg and added it on top. Sometimes a piece cheese would accompany avocado toast. But avocado toast was a staple of my diet. "
Dinner:
Usually I have a smaller version of the same salad that I had for lunch. And then I have mixed grilled vegetables or whatever is in season. I try to eat whatever is in season, in terms of vegetables. Then I usually have some vegetable protein mixed in there, like a grilled tofu, sometimes I have fried tofu, sometimes I have some kind of tahini. "
Favorite snacks:
"I have handfuls of nuts, many raw cashews, many raw almonds, many raw pistachios. I never eat more than a handful, but I have several handfuls a day."
Cheating isn't really your thing:
"I try not to have as many cheat foods because cheat foods lead to a kind of cheating lifestyle. This is at my age. So if you're younger, enjoy that aspect of your life. But at my age now, I find that It takes a lot of effort to prepare, so I just keep ready. On my birthday, will I have a cake? Of course … I'm not a monster. At Christmas, like cookies? Yes, I'm a human being. "
What she does "please,quot; in:
"What will please me is a delicious chocolate covered almond or chocolate covered cashew nuts … so I still feel like there is something 'healthy' there. I've also been making chia pudding. Delicious sparkling pudding of chocolate,quot;.
Routine before bedtime:
"Right before I go to bed, I have a giant turmeric and ginger tea. And then I take my Persona supplements at night, I've recently added a CBD supplement and actually fall asleep in 20 minutes, so I have to make sure that & # 39; I'm ready for bed. "
