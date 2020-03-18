Kelly Ripa breaks her super clean diet

Let's taco Kelly RipaThe diet of

the Living with Kelly and Ryan The host recently shared a breakdown of what he eats in a day Harper's Bazaar And it is YouTube seriesFood diaries: bite size.

%MINIFYHTML0e8610294060ffb6751bdde34eb932bb13% %MINIFYHTML0e8610294060ffb6751bdde34eb932bb14%

And while this might not surprise many of his fans, the 49-year-old really does follow a super clean diet.

%MINIFYHTML0e8610294060ffb6751bdde34eb932bb15% %MINIFYHTML0e8610294060ffb6751bdde34eb932bb16%

From eating a large salad filled with good ingredients for you to mixing your water with an alkalizing powder, Ripa doesn't play when it comes to your food.

But aside from his healthy diet, the TV presenter also adds an element of wellness to his routine.

For example, she begins and ends her day with personalized supplements for her needs. In addition, he revealed that he exercises seven days a week.

If anything, he described his intense diet as a lifestyle, so he doesn't like to have deceptive meals.