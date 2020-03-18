Keke Palmer apparently dating a white musician

%MINIFYHTML34ed0dac760d2ce98373b48c92eb2b0f11% %MINIFYHTML34ed0dac760d2ce98373b48c92eb2b0f12%

The star of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; She is caught leaving several flirty comments on the Instagram page of Brooklyn-based musician Styn, as one of them reads: & # 39; You have to make a decision. Either your jacket is on or you are taking it off sir …

Keke Palmer It is apparently out of the market. The actress has sparked rumors that she might be dating Brooklyn-based musician Styn after she was discovered leaving several flirty comments on her Instagram page.

A photo that caught Keke's attention showed Styn modeling a denim jacket without wearing anything underneath. Jumping to the comment section of the post, Keke wrote, "You have a choice to make. Either your jacket is on or not, sir …"

In response to his comment, Styn jokingly said, "What can I say? Indecision is a real thing, honey." Keke became even more flirtatious when responding to her comment, saying, "Not with matters of the heart … clearly."

Another photo that caught his eye showed Styn looking off into the distance while enjoying a walk. "You should never worry," he said in the caption, to which Keke replied in the comment, "My baby."

Keke has yet to respond to romance rumors, though she may keep her lips tight on speculation. After all, the "Hustlers"star is quite private when it comes to her personal life.

In 2013, Keke explained in an interview that his career would always be his top priority. "I'm dating someone right now, we've been dating for three years," he said at the time. "He's a great guy, but I'm definitely in that part of my life where I'm really focusing on doing what I need to do and getting what I have to do to be done just like him. So we focused more on ourselves themselves and then going back to each other. "