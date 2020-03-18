Katy Perry succeeds in getting a reversal decision in the & # 39; Dark Horse & # 39; plagiarism case

%MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36811% %MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36812%

The reversal of the verdict comes seven months after a California jury determined that the hitmaker of & # 39; Firework & # 39; had started the song & # 39; Joyful Noise & # 39; Christian rapper Marcus Gray.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry has dodged a bullet in his long battle over copyright for the song "Dark Horse". A judge ruled that the singer is not guilty of plagiarism.

Seven months after a California jury accepted Perry, producer Lukasz GottwaldDr. lucas), and others had plucked the topic of Christian rapper Marcus Gray "Joyful Noise," United States District Court Judge Christina Snyder has reversed the verdict.

%MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36813% %MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36814%

Gray aka FIRE, received a payment of $ 2.8 million (£ 2.3 million) at the jury trial last summer (19), which was now rejected by Judge Snyder, who reviewed all the evidence and disagreed with the original verdict.

%MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36815% %MINIFYHTML62e785e27c2975fc562f5a47e328b36816%

"It is indisputable in this case, even looking at the evidence in the most favorable light for the plaintiffs, that the hallmarks of the 8-note ostinato in Joyful Noise … is not a particularly unique or rare combination," the judge writes in a ruling obtained by Billboard.

"Because the only musical phrase on which the plaintiffs claim an infringement is not a protectable expression, the extrinsic test is not met and the plaintiffs' infringement claim, even with the evidence interpreted in favor of the plaintiffs, fails as a question of law. "

The decision comes a week after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals delivered Led Zeppelin a victory in another major copyright case over his rock classic "Stairway to Heaven," which ruled the song was not infringing Spirit star Randy californiaThe song of "Taurus", which ends a six-year legal dispute.