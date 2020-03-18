Katy Perry is & # 39; & # 39; decreasing & # 39; & # 39; to enjoy your pregnancy

Katy Perry is enjoying her pregnancy … cin calm.
After debuting her baby two weeks ago in her "Never Worn White,quot; music video, it appears the 35-year-old star keeps a low profile and appreciates her precious moments of pregnancy at home.
Especially with the course Coronavirus pandemic, the singer of "Con Calma,quot; and her fiancé Orlando Bloom seems to be taking things seriously.
According to a source, Katy is focused on her health and wellness, which means that she and Bloom's wedding are officially on hold right now.
"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," the source shared with E! News. "Right now, she is not thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."
The source added: "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have come home (from Australia) and is feeling well."
After flying home from Australia, where she performed and made several media appearances, the American idol The judge was seen on a quick grocery run with his fiancé.
Because like many of us during this time, shopping for necessities is essential while practicing social distancing. It seemed that the celebrity couple was grabbing produce, frozen food, vegetables, water, and more at Whole Foods in Los Angeles.
SplashNews.com
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the newly engaged couple decided to postpone their wedding amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Originally, they planned to get married in Japan sometime this year.
Both of them toyed with the idea of changing things to the US. USA, According to a separate source. However, they finally felt that it was better to put the entire wedding on hold.
Despite postponing their wedding, Katy and Orlando have a lot to look forward to with the new addition to their family.
As some fans know, this will mark the Carnival row actor's second child: share a son, Flynnwith ex-wife Miranda kerr.
Earlier this year, a second source mentioned the American idol The judge was "about five months,quot; pregnant. Although the couple has not yet shared the gender of their baby, Katy has already raised the issue.
While on stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in early March, she said to the crowd, "I hope it's a girl."
Only time will tell what the couple has!
