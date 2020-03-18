Katy Perry is & # 39; & # 39; decreasing & # 39; & # 39; to enjoy your pregnancy

Katy Perry is enjoying her pregnancy … cin calm.

After debuting her baby two weeks ago in her "Never Worn White,quot; music video, it appears the 35-year-old star keeps a low profile and appreciates her precious moments of pregnancy at home.

%MINIFYHTML7c58c5141c7389cded8a5e79ab7abf2d13% %MINIFYHTML7c58c5141c7389cded8a5e79ab7abf2d14%

Especially with the course Coronavirus pandemic, the singer of "Con Calma,quot; and her fiancé Orlando Bloom seems to be taking things seriously.

%MINIFYHTML7c58c5141c7389cded8a5e79ab7abf2d15% %MINIFYHTML7c58c5141c7389cded8a5e79ab7abf2d16%

According to a source, Katy is focused on her health and wellness, which means that she and Bloom's wedding are officially on hold right now.

"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," the source shared with E! News. "Right now, she is not thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."

The source added: "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved to have come home (from Australia) and is feeling well."