Kathy Griffin's mom and frequent co-star was 99 – Deadline

Maggie Griffin, the mother and frequent television co-star of comedian Kathy Griffin, died Tuesday, her daughter announced. He was 99 years old and had been living with dementia for at least two years.

"My mom, the only Maggie Griffin, passed away today," Kathy Griffin tweeted. "I am gutted. My best friend. I am trembling. I will never be prepared. I am very grateful that you have been part of her life. You met her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and of course, she was on St. Patrick's Day." .

Maggie Griffin often appeared on Griffin's reality show Bravo. My life on list D, building your own fan base. She also appeared in Kathy Y Kathy Griffin: one hell of a story.

"She appreciated them very much," Kathy Griffin wrote on Instagram, adding, "They loved her. I know. She knew.

