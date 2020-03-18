Kathy Griffin reveals her mother Maggie died at 99 – "I'm gutted,quot;

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed on social media that her mother, Maggie Griffin, has passed away. Maggie died on Tuesday, March 17 at the age of 99.

“My only mother, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I'm gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You met her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking, "Griffin wrote in a post he shared on Instagram and Twitter.

Also in the post, Kathy shared a photo of herself with her mother showing the duo sitting by a pool with Maggie raising a glass of wine. Kathy went on to say that she will never be prepared for the loss of her mother and her point of view. She explained that her mother was "so unique,quot; and that "they just had each other."

Kathy added that she was happy that her fans were a part of her mother's life because they loved her. He also said that Maggie knew it, Kathy knows it and that her mother is "irreplaceable,quot;. The post ended with Kathy telling her fans that she wasn't doing well with this, and it feels like the true end of an era.

"Oh, and of course she was on St. Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG," wrote the 59-year-old comedian, referring to the redhead's Irish heritage.

Maggie Griffin was a beloved part of her daughter's Bravo reality show. Kathy Griffin: My Life on List D, which ran from 2005 to 2010. She always drank wine on the show, and stories about Maggie were often part of Kathy's standing routines.

After Kathy published the news, condolences began to arrive. Chrissy Teigen, Sharon Stone, Aisha Tyler, Selma Blair, Maria Shriver, Aubrey Plaza and Kris Jenner have posted messages of sympathy. Jenner's daughter Kim and son-in-law Kanye West were neighbors to the Griffin.

"God bless the precious Maggie and may she rest in peace … I love you Kathy," said Jenner, and Plaza added, "I love you Kath. Your mother is a legend. ❤️.

According to The New York PostKathy told her fans in January 2019 that her mother had "quickly fallen into the throes of dementia." She added that her mother was "so sharp,quot; and always kept her alert.

“His mind was naturally fast, fun, and smart. No one could pass anything from her. Seeing that slide so fast has been devastating, ”said Kathy Griffin.

Maggie Griffin was preceded in death by her husband John Griffin, who died in 2007 at the age of 90.



