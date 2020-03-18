Kathy Griffin left & # 39; trembling & # 39; after the death of the & # 39; irreplaceable & # 39; mother

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Announcing the death of her mother Maggie, the 59-year-old comedian admits she is not taking the loss well, adding that "it really feels like the end of an era."

Kathy Griffin she has been "gutted" after the death of her "irreplaceable" mother Maggie.

The comedian announced her mother's death in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday (March 17), sharing a moment of her and her mother and writing: "My mom, the only one, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago I'm gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. They knew her. They appreciated them very much. "

"I'm shaking. I will never be ready. Her point of view. So unique. We just HAVE. I am so grateful that you were part of her life. You loved her. I know. She knew. She is irreplaceable."

At the conclusion of her post, Kathy noted that "OF COURSE, she was St. Patrick's Day," as she wrote, "I'm telling you right now, I'm not okay with this. I'm rambling on now. Sorry. It really feels like him." end of an era. I love you guys. KG ".

Maggie's death comes after Kathy spoke about her mother's health problems in the past 12 months, and revealed in June (19) that "her mother's dementia is getting worse."

Following Kathy's sad announcement, she was inundated with messages from her supportive friends, including Aubrey Square, who wrote: "I love you Kath. Your mother is a legend."