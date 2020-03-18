Kate Beckinsale touched by the offer of her friends to take care of her parents in the middle of the coronavirus scare

%MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2711% %MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2712%

WENN / Instar

By sharing a sweet post as the world faces the pandemic, the & # 39; Underworld & # 39; star expresses his gratitude to his English friends who have shown their kindness in times of terror.

Up News Info –

Kate Beckinsale She has found a silver lining in the coronavirus gloom thanks to friends who have shown their isolated parents "kindness" during the health scare.

The British actress, based in Los Angeles, visited Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) to share a text string, in which several English friends offered to watch their elderly parents as a pandemic blockade takes over the world.

%MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2713% %MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2714%

The "Pearl Harbor" star noted that her friends do not live near her mother Judy, 73, and her stepfather, Roy, but were willing to risk their own health to monitor them.

%MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2715% %MINIFYHTML1e0849e8121942c8534aced4f7cc6c2716%

"In these horrible uncertain times with everyone trying to take care of themselves, many of my dearest English friends have volunteered independently to help my mother," he wrote. "None of them live nearby and they are all among the best and kindest people in the world with their own families, responsibilities and fears."

The "Underworld"Star concluded her message with inspiring words for her followers, encouraging them to be" nice "in times of" terror. "

<br />

"Within all terror is the absolute grace of goodness," he shared. "Let's get through as much as we can. It's the light in the dark. I love you people."