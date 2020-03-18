Karan Johar pours love on mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday

Karan Johar is synonymous with a movie style that spells great. The cum producer director has a long series of successful movies to his name and has given several stars the biggest hits of his career. Karan is preparing for the filming of her upcoming magnum opus Takht.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor in key parts. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Takht's shooting has also been pushed. Karan not only aces in his professional life, but also knows how to manage his personal life well. He is the father of twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar and remains with his mother Hiroo Johar.

It is a known fact that Karan is immensely close to his mother and that is the reason why he never misses an opportunity to He gave her a love shower and today, especially on her mother's birthday, Karan visited Instagram to share photos with her mother.

He captioned the post as: "The wind under my wings … my voice of reason … my conscience and the great love story of my life! I love you so much mom! @Hiroojohar happy birthday!" Well this really summarize your equation completely, don't you agree?