Kanye West's Sunday service at Yankee Stadium is canceled as New York City prepares for possible "shelter-in-place,quot; order

At this point, it's no surprise that Kanye West and Joel Osteen have canceled their planned Sunday service at Yankee Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo had planned to hold a service at the ballpark on May 2 for an event titled "America's Night of Hope."

According to TMZ, Sources close to the event's production have revealed that the 50,000-seat stadium in the Bronx has canceled all events at the facility for the next two months, and Sunday service was scheduled to take place right in the middle of that timeline.

Kanye West and Joel Osteen & # 39; s #Sunday services at Yankee Stadium it has been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/4qwU2DTBPM – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020

This was inevitable after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned events in the state with more than 50 people, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also warned of a possible "refuge,quot; order. in place "that has already happened in San Francisco.

Despite the cancellation, experts say Osteen and West are determined to keep their service at Yankee Stadium, and will try to do so in the future when the pandemic has passed. The planned service includes a sermon by Osteen and a performance by the West Choir.

As of Tuesday, there were 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City, Mayor De Blasio said. This number included 248 cases in Queens, 277 in Manhattan, 157 in Brooklyn, 96 in the Bronx, and 36 on Staten Island. There have been seven deaths in the city due to the pandemic, and 124 people are in the hospital because of it.

Sending a lot of love to everyone today pic.twitter.com/JkGqmVXDnR – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Last weekend, West was at his ranch in Wyoming according to an image posted by his wife, Kim Kardashian. The photo showed 42 years old. Yeezy Artist sitting on a bicycle alone in a field. Meanwhile, Kardashian is at the couple's home in Calabasas, California, with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Ad

Kardashian has been posting selfies on social media and sending her fans "lots of love." But fans immediately called her and said they didn't need her love, they needed money. Kim Kardashian, who openly advocates for prison reform, has not publicly revealed whether she and Kanye West have donated money or resources to charities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Post views:

0 0