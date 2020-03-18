Kanye West has to put plan for Sunday service at Yankee Stadium on hold

%MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2811% %MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2812%

WENN / Avalon

The New York City baseball park has closed all shows and events for the next two months after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to limit all public gatherings to 50 people.

Up News Info –

Kanye WestThe plan to take over New York's Yankee Stadium for a massive Sunday Service event has been suspended.

The rapper hoped to team up with American spiritual guru Joel Osteen for the big gospel gathering, but venue staff have frozen all shows and events for the next two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2813% %MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2814%

The news comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to limit all public meetings to 50 people for the foreseeable future.

%MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2815% %MINIFYHTML48e7f9fa667b4b3983c11b320584ac2816%

TMZ sources claim that Joel and Kanye still plan to host the event with Osteen delivering a sermon and West providing the music.

Kanye launched his Sunday service spirit meetings early last year and has since taken the weekly event across the United States.