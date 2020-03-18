Kandi Burruss wishes Tamar Braxton a happy birthday and shares amazing photos to mark the event

Kandi Burrus celebrates the birthday of her best friend, Tamar Braxton, with a message on her social media account. Kandi also made sure to share a bunch of spicy photos with the beautiful Tamar, and you can check them out below.

People started wishing Tamar a happy birthday since yesterday, and comforted her as she told her followers that she had been depressed for a few days.

Tamar was posting this yesterday: ‘I'm sitting here sobbing. Not because I have won an award, but because, after all, I have passed, this is a reminder. Ladies and gentlemen, there is an ongoing war. Us against our minds. I have been depressed for 4 days, not knowing why I want 2quit, I want 2stop. Do not! Fight! & # 39;

‘Happy Birthday @tamarbraxton !!!! I hope you are somewhere getting your whole life! Give a little love to all of you. Ka ’Kandi captioned his post.

Tamar replied: "Thank you, my beautiful sister." I am totally at home and do not understand my life. 🍀 😂😂 ’

A fan said: ‘KANDI … .LMAO … your face in that last photo, even though it just took me out! I would like to wonder what you are thinking! "And a follower posted this:" Kandi, did you play the keyboard for one of Toni's songs? "Speaking in your dream,quot; ‘

Someone else said, "Kandi, I love you so much, great lady, great personality," and one commenter posted this: "I can't take my eyes off those,quot; what's the caption again. "

Someone else posted, "Happy birthday @tamarbraxton @kandi, those chi-jokes look good!"

One commenter said: "@kandi you are the dark angel, you are not in the masked singer." They missed that OLG track, "and a follower wrote," Happy birthday, I'm living my life the way I do every day with peace, prayer, and love. "

Someone else wrote, "Oh, Miss Kandi, the girls are definitely in that dress, all eyes will be on you."

People are happy to know that friendship; Between these two it was revived in 2019.



