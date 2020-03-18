%MINIFYHTML571dfcd93074a134669eea3aea053af611% %MINIFYHTML571dfcd93074a134669eea3aea053af612%

Kaia Gerber kills in new Louis Vuitton commercials where the 18-year-old model poses with the Twist bag. With a modern twist on the classic leather bag, Kaia poses in many shots featured in online campaigns, as well as in print. Open any fashion magazine and you will likely see Kaia posing in beautiful Vuitton outfits while carrying the bag. While Kaia has been the focus of much news speculation since she left and left him with Pete Davidson, her modeling career continues to thrive. Kaia is a superior model and thought she inherited her mother's genes, she made her way in the modeling industry.

In an ad for the Louis Vuitton Twist bag, you can see Kaia as she is perched outside, her head resting on her hand. Her hair is parted to one side and straight. When Kaia started modeling her hair was longer and she looked almost identical to her mother who, during the 80s and 90s, always had long hair. Kaia has been wearing shorter locks and has kept her hair chin-length for quite some time.

Louis Vuitton is known for elaborate prints, bold designs, and clothing that makes use of patterns and textures. In the photo below, you can see how Kaia poses in a brown top with a multi-colored sequin vest while wearing the Twist bag in white leather.

Twist bags vary in price depending on the leather used. Some of the bags cost approximately $ 3,200, while others cost more than $ 25,000, such as the Twist MM bag that is made from Crocidilien leather.

Several other photos of Kaia in Louis Vuitton are going viral on social media. Most of the photos show Kaia with a side part of her hair and makeup in natural tones.

In the first photo below, Kaia Gerber poses with Twist and Twisty. The two wallets consist of the full-size Twisty wallet. They can be attached or transported separately. Twisty and Twist always have contrasting colors.

What do you think of Kaia Gerber's latest Louis Vuitton campaign?

