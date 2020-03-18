Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin go to Canada to practice self-isolation

Instagram

A source shares that the hit maker & # 39; Yummy & # 39; and his model wife & # 39; plan to distance themselves socially & # 39; in his native country until 'it is safe for everyone to resume their normal lives'.

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Baldwin They have chosen to practice social distancing miles away from Los Angeles. After urging supporters to exercise self-isolation to fight the worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic, hitmaker "Yummy" and his model wife are said to have returned to their home country of Canada.

The married couple, according to PEOPLE, took a private jet on Monday, March 16 for the trip. "They plan to distance themselves socially," a source close to the "Baby" singer explained his departure the same day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closure of Canadian borders to foreigners, restricting it only to its citizens, permanent residents. and US citizens.

On the reason why the couple decided to isolate themselves in their native country, the supposed connoisseur suggested: "In Canada, their home is very isolated and they may still be in nature." The source further added: "They plan to stay in Canada until it is safe for everyone to resume their normal lives."

One day after the trip, the "What do you mean?" The singer shared with fans how he and his wife entertained themselves during their self-isolation. Although it was an Instagram post, he discovered a TikTok video that saw the two of them dancing inside their home. He rocked a white long-sleeved shirt with a pair of loose pants and shiny socks, while his wife put on a buttoned crop top and a pair of shorts.

Hailey herself used her social media account to share a series of photos taken before they practiced self-isolation. "quarantine," captioned Monday's message. "But remembering this beautiful journey … reminding me to never take these experiences for granted and how grateful I am for those incredible memories." "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ I will send everyone my love and lots of energy !! & # 39; & # 39;

Before his departure for Canada, Justin reminded fans of the safety guidelines for the pandemic. Posting a montage video of people helping others, he wrote: "Obviously, this is a really scary time. I wanted to remind everyone of what we can do when we get together! Count on us."