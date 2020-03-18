Jury weighing up case of Washington Co. MP who killed suicide EMT – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4602330be259d982b0a0ec95c2736fda11% %MINIFYHTML4602330be259d982b0a0ec95c2736fda12%

– A Minnesota jury began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of a deputy sheriff who fatally shot an armed suicide bomber in 2018.

Washington County MP Brian Krook says he feels horrible about the shooting, but had no choice because his life and that of his colleagues were threatened.

Krook killed Benjamin Evans, a 23-year-old EMS technician and probationary firefighter who was distressed by a breakup. The April 12, 2018 shooting occurred after a confrontation in which Evans knelt at an Elmo Lake intersection for about 40 minutes with a gun to his head. Krook is on trial for manslaughter.

Krook said Tuesday that he felt threatened by Evans, even though Evans said he would not harm officers who had arrived on the scene. Krook said: “People say that to give you a false sense of security. It is not reassuring to me. "

According to Minnesota Public Radio News, Krook testified that Evans was becoming more "amplified and lively." Krook said he fired four rounds after Evans aimed his gun at him and Rep. Michael Ramos. Krook ran to Evans and fired three more rounds.

As Evans held the gun to his head, Krook, 32, said, "The bullets don't stop after they pierce through someone."

Krook's testimony continued on Wednesday. A prosecutor alleged that Krook improperly rushed to confront Evans before shooting him, the Star Tribune reported.

"You created this dangerous situation," said prosecutor Thomas Hatch.

"Sir. Evans created this situation," Krook replied.

"Sure, Mr. Evans started it," said Hatch, "and you finished it."

Prosecutors say Krook ignored the law and his training when he shot Evans, but defense attorneys said Evans wanted to die and called the situation "suicide by police." They said Evans would have lived if he had lowered his gun, as officers had ordered.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years charged with an on-duty murder. Former San Antonio officer Jerónimo Yáñez was acquitted in the murder of Philando Castile in July 2016, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting in July 2017.

