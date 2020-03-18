Judge Supports Minnesota Twin Metals Mine Lease Dispute – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A federal judge Tuesday rejected a challenge by environmental groups against the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeast Minnesota, saying the Interior Department had the authority to reverse and renew federal project mining rights leases.

The Obama administration tried to kill Twin Metals by rejecting the company's request to renew its leases, citing the risk of acid mine drainage in the nearby Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness area. But the Trump administration gave the project a new lease on life when it reinstated those contracts last year.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C. ruled that the Department of the Interior has the authority to correct what the agency argued was wrong. He wrote that the department's explanation was "exhaustive, thoughtful and reasonable, far from being,quot; arbitrary and capricious, "as opponents of the project claimed.

Those opponents, including the Campaign to Save Boundary Waters and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, said they would appeal. They said that the simple language in the leases meant that Twin Metals was not entitled to an automatic renewal of leases.

Twin Metals, owned by Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, presented its formal mine plan to state and federal regulators in December, launching what is expected to be a lengthy environmental review and permitting process.

