Joy-Anna Duggar is 9 months pregnant after suffering a miscarriage

Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar.

the Counting on Star announced on social media that she is pregnant and is expanding her family with her husband Austin Forsyth.

"Yes … it's true! @ Austin4site and I'm PREGNANT again!" Joy-Anna has shared on Instagram. "Ahhh! It's been a pretty crazy ride these past few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy! We will be giving a more detailed update soon, but for now, head over to our YouTube channel to discover the GENDER and to see this trip we've been on. "

In the newly released video, Joy-Anna recounted every step of the pregnancy, including the time she found out it was true and the time she told her husband about it.

"I can't believe it. If it's true, I'm surprised. I'm not as scared as I thought I would be after a miscarriage at 20 weeks," she shared. "I thought I was going to be very nervous, but I'm not. I'm excited. It's crazy."