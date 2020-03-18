Joy-Anna Duggar is 9 months pregnant after suffering a miscarriage

Joy Anna Duggar / Instagram
Congratulations are in order for Joy-Anna Duggar.
the Counting on Star announced on social media that she is pregnant and is expanding her family with her husband Austin Forsyth.
"Yes … it's true! @ Austin4site and I'm PREGNANT again!" Joy-Anna has shared on Instagram. "Ahhh! It's been a pretty crazy ride these past few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy! We will be giving a more detailed update soon, but for now, head over to our YouTube channel to discover the GENDER and to see this trip we've been on. "
In the newly released video, Joy-Anna recounted every step of the pregnancy, including the time she found out it was true and the time she told her husband about it.
"I can't believe it. If it's true, I'm surprised. I'm not as scared as I thought I would be after a miscarriage at 20 weeks," she shared. "I thought I was going to be very nervous, but I'm not. I'm excited. It's crazy."
While doctors were initially "somewhat concerned,quot; about the pregnancy, tests showed the baby looked healthy. And for those wondering about sex, doctors confirmed that the couple is expecting a girl.
"I couldn't believe it. I started crying. I didn't even know what to say," Joy-Anna recalled after learning that she was having a girl. "We are super excited, nervous and grateful, all at the same time."
To help share the news with the family, the couple brought in a helicopter that dropped pink confetti from the sky. Next on the to-do list is the plan for the baby's arrival in August.
The news of the couple comes about nine months after Joy-Anna shared with her followers that she had suffered a miscarriage. The couple named their second unborn child, Annabell Elise.
"Annabell means,quot; God has favored me "and Elise means,quot; God satisfies. "What more valuable thing to know than when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus," Joy-Anna previously wrote on Instagram. "Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but also for our hearts."
%MINIFYHTML1ed092f68ecf1a039a6a22ccb667719813%%MINIFYHTML1ed092f68ecf1a039a6a22ccb667719814%