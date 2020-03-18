Journalism in Kashmir in & # 39; state of repression & # 39;: the media watchdog | Kashmir News News

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Press freedom in Indian-administered Kashmir is "under serious threat from the security forces,quot;, the International Press Institute (IPI) has said in a report released Tuesday.

Expressing concern about the conditions of journalists in the disputed Muslim-majority region, the global media watchdog urged India's Hindu nationalist government to end restrictions and harassment of journalists stationed following the revocation of status. special from the region last August.

"Journalism in Jammu and Kashmir is under a dramatic state of repression," Ravi R. Prasad, defense director of the IPI based in Vienna, said in a statement.

"The state is using a combination of online information harassment, intimidation, surveillance and control to silence critical voices and compel journalists to resort to self-censorship."

& # 39; Mentally disturbing & # 39;

Naseer Ganai, who has worked as a journalist in Kashmir for more than 10 years, told Al Jazeera that he was called by counterinsurgency forces on February 9 and interrogated for four hours.

"They called me and they took my phone, my laptop. They told me they wanted to check where the statements or emails came from to get stories. I don't know what they did with my phone and laptop," he said.

"They kept me questioning for hours. This means that even my phone or laptop is not mine here. They can call at any time and take it. There is no privacy for journalists here, this is mentally very disturbing."

Ganai said the incident was "completely shocking,quot; to him and he was asked to give "every detail."

The report is the latest in a series of damning criticisms of Kashmir's security and communication shutdown by international monitors for months.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in its statement last month urged authorities to stop the harassment of journalists in the region.

"In these critical times in Jammu and Kashmir, the police must stop harassing and questioning journalists and allowing them to do their jobs without fear of reprisal," said Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ Asia principal investigator in New York last month.

"The Indian government should lift all remaining internet restrictions and allow journalists to return to work."

slow Internet

IPI called on the Indian government to restore full access to the Internet and social media in the disputed territory where low-speed Internet service was restored earlier this month after nearly seven months of blackout.

"Working without the internet or only with restricted internet has severely prevented journalists from reporting on developments in remote parts of Kashmir … Journalists have been forced to rely on press reports issued once or twice a week by the state government , without the possibility of verifying the stories, "said the report.

Authorities in Kashmir will review the restoration of internet services on March 26 if its speed should be restricted to 2G.

Meanwhile, the government also filed cases against unidentified people for using VPNs to access social networking sites after the government allowed partial internet in January, but maintained the ban on social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Before the government's decision to strip the region's limited autonomy on August 5, New Delhi rushed tens of thousands of additional troops to the Himalayas region, which already houses nearly half a million Indian forces.

India says its soldiers have been deployed to quell an armed rebellion that broke out in 1989.

Journalists, many of whom requested anonymity, told IPI that it has become common practice for police to ask them to reveal their sources.

"Press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir has been seriously threatened by the security forces and the regional administration since August (2019)," said the IPI statement.

The Kashmir Press Club, a local journalism body, said there have been at least 10 incidents of harassment and intimidation facing journalists at the hands of the security forces.

Masrat Zahra, a Kashmir-based multimedia journalist, goes to a government-run media facilitation center every day, traveling 8 km (5 miles), from where she accesses the Internet to archive photos and videos.

"For me, the curves continue and there are hundreds like me. The situation remains a challenge," he said.

"There is a bit of relaxation, as the phone and the internet work now, but it is very slow. I cannot do any work. It is frustrating. I still have to travel to send an email for my work. It is still difficult," he said.

"Baseless,quot; report

Moazam Muhammad, vice president of the Kashmir Press Club, also said there was "little relief,quot; after the restoration of the internet. "The slow speed on mobile phones is preventing journalists from working from home," he said.

"There are still cases of journalists harassed by the authorities, their equipment is being stolen and they are being asked to pick them up from the police stations. We have witnessed two of these cases recently," he said.

"We have discussed the cases with the government, but there has been no action or response from them."

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, dismissed the harassment reports as "just propaganda and nothing new." "The content of the report is without foundation, it is based on falsehood to mislead world opinion on press freedom," the official told Al Jazeera.

Ashok Kaul, a spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Jammu and Kashmir region, told Al Jazeera that "they were not receiving any such reports,quot; on the problems facing journalists.

"If journalists have a problem, they should report it to the authorities concerned. Local newspapers progress day by day and function smoothly. However, if any report is found to disturb the peace, (the journalists) will be questioned."